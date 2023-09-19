Funds distributed to Nawaeb wards

Nawaeb MP, Theo Pelgen, said a total of K130,000 was distributed to all 47 wards in Wain-Erap, Nabak, Labuta and Ahi Urban.

“These funds were distributed to all celebrations happening from Friday and Saturday and are under discretionary as social support for the district activities,” he explained.

“We encourage the community as a whole to discuss on the usage of funds, for assistance to the school, church or any other required infrastructure within their ward.”

MP Pelgen stressed that this will then allow input from the community as a whole to any development within their ward.

Nawaeb DDA church representative, Eric Mantaung, was responsible for Wain/Erap LLG wards and confirmed that all funds were distributed to all 16 wards.

“We began distributing at Erap side from Sibi, Tinibe, Guenmbung, Rabisap and finishing at Lowai on Friday (September 15th).

“The next day we covered the Wain side where we began at Posa, then Gaing, then onto Bandong, Wana, Popof, Gwambot, Peter Ryan, Boana Station and Gain Primary School.”

He ensured all ward councillors and ward committees signed documents at each location before the money was handed over.

“A total of K2,500 was distributed to respective wards in Nawaeb District.”

Mantaung said, most of the Independence Day celebrations in the LLG were held at schools, where children and family took part in sporting activities and Independence Day flag raising.

“We took this approach because previously, the funds earmarked for Independence Day were not given to the people on ground. Only few wards came back with acquittal reports.”

Pelgen emphasised that his leadership encourages transparency and accountability of all public funds and that all funds that were delivered must be reported back with acquittals this year onwards.