BSP Backs Trash to Treasure Festival

The festival emphasizes on creating sculptures made of waste tins, cans bottles, rubber and plastics.

BSP Senior Relationship Manager, Raymond Logona, presented a cheque worth K40,000 to the Port Moresby Nature Park recently to reaffirm its support to the Trash to Treasure sculpture program.

He said BSP is pleased to support the Nature Park that, as it has set the benchmark in PNG for tourism, animal welfare, conservation, research and community nature based education.

Logona said BSP continues to commit supporting practical initiatives to build sustainable communities through its Go Green Campaigns that include World Earth Day, Earth Hour, World Environment Day and the Go Green Annual School Clean Up day.

Port Moresby Nature Park General Manager, Kelsey Engle thanked BSP for the continued support as naming rights sponsors while commending other support sponsors of the event.

The partners are dedicated to promoting the Go Green message of “Recycling, Re-use and Respect”.

This year, the BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival is scheduled from June 4 to July 5, at the Port Moresby Nature Park.