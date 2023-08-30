Small holder farmers urged to train

Launakalana Farmer supervisor, Kaile Korowi, is urging small holder farmers in the province to train how to farm cattle, goats and various other farm animals.

“We look after cattle, they will look after us in many ways. People can make a lot of money through cattle if you start it well and continue. If this much money can be made, small holder farmers are urged to take care of it and breeding. If you need help please come to the estate, we have a training program to help out. If you need cattle we also have here to support,” said Korowi.

More than 200 cattle are currently in the Launakalana paddocks as well as six goats and three horses.

“We ae planning to bring in chicken and pigs as well and distribute to small holder farmers as well. We have three horses here however training hasn’t been done for horse-back riding, we will have people come next week to train the horses.”

Furthermore, Korowi stated that there was about 10 small holder farmers in the province however due to the decrease in farming of livestock, farmers were also unable to farm animals.

“Now we are trying to bring back farming with this stock. We can see that the numbers are increasing for interested farmers. At the end of the year we might have a fare idea of how many will be distributed.”