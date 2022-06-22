Partnering Add Value To Members

Through the Fund’s Membership Discount Program (MDP), Nasfund members can now enjoy the following discounts;

10% discount on accommodation,

15% discount on dive bookings, and

20% discount on day trip entry fee.

Loloata Island Resort General Manager, Uday Kumar said this partnership seeks to provide outstanding value for Nasfund contributors.

“Since the start of operations at the new-look Loloata Island Resort in 2019, the resort has been the leader in providing world-class tourism & hospitality services.

“Coupled with our internationally recognized dive program, Loloata Island Resort provides the ultimate getaway for Nasfund members, especially in Port Moresby, who are looking for a location to relax and unwind, away from the hustle and bustle of Port Moresby.

“Through this partnership, the resort is pleased to provide these discounts to active Nasfund members.

“To take advantage of these discounts, Nasfund members will have to show their Nasfund membership ID card. These discounts are available from Sunday to Thursdays, and are subject to terms and conditions. This offer to Nasfund members will be in place for the next 12 months.”

In welcoming Loloata Island Resort to the Fund’s MDP partners, Nasfund CEO Ian Tarutia, encouraged Nasfund members to take advantage of this offering.

“We thank Loloata Island Resort for coming on board the Fund’s MDP to provide discounts to our contributors. This offer certainly provides more value for our members, especially during these challenging times. We encourage our members to take advantage of this partnership, to save more while you work today.

“We are committed to supporting our MDP partners, as we work together to provide value for our members while they work, so that they are ready for tomorrow.”