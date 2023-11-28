Digicel PNG CEO Steps Down

He will remain as an advisor to Digicel Pacific, based in Australia with his family.

Colin has been with Digicel Pacific for more than nine years and has served as the CEO of Digicel PNG for five years. He was a board member of the PNG Digicel Foundation and Digicel Pacific.

Colin has been instrumental in advancing the development of the country through upgrading networks, bringing world leading technology to some of the most remote parts of PNG and progressing healthcare and education through the work of the PNG Foundation.

Roary Stasko, CEO Telstra International said: “Colin has guided Digicel PNG through a significant period of growth and faced into unique challenges including a global pandemic, world economic impacts and local issues. He has also been instrumental to Telstra’s acquisition of Digicel Pacific. I want to acknowledge his substantial contribution to our business, our customers and our people. I would like to extend my thanks and support to Colin as he prioritises his family’s health.”

Digicel PNG Chief Financial Officer, Ketan Mehta will take over as the interim CEO while a search for the new CEO is underway.