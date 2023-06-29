'Smart Pacific, One Voice'

The theme is in emphasis on a 'Connected Pacific – Enabling Aspirations through ICT.

Information and Communication Technology Minister, Timothy Masiu, announced the theme of the summit, which will be hosted in PNG.

"As the Chair and host for the Secretariat, PNG is working with other members in the region and also to push for an ITU Sub-Regional Office in the Pacific,” said Minister Masiu.

He informed Pacific ICT delegates in Seoul, Republic of Korea, that the meeting is a follow up from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU ) meeting in Romania last year where the Pacific leaders expressed the need for the Pacific to a voice on significant ICT matters.

He stated that preparations are well underway.

The Korea Pacific Islands Digital Ministerial Conference held last month, received recommendations and proposed cooperation and will form inputs to the resolutions at the Pacific ICT Ministers’ Meeting and to further strengthen working with development partners in digital transformation.

Minister Masiu has officially invited the South Korean Minister for Science and ICT Dr Lee Jong- Ho to attend the summit in Port Moresby.