Maprik school hosts ICT Learning Centre

Masiu stated during the official opening that Maprik Secondary School is amongst five other schools that have been selected.

It is an International Telecommunication Union Pacific Satellite Connectivity project to assist Pacific Islands in the Asia – Pacific region in the Development of Satellite Communications Capacity and Emergency Communications.

The roll out of the project by NICTA is with Computer equipment over a wired and wireless and may be accessible to the local communities surrounding the schools.

NICTA also deployed solar power for the network equipment partnering with Kacific and Genesis Communications.