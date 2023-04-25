ICT aim to improve coverage

Minister for ICT, Timothy Masiu welcomed a cheque worth K4.83 million from the National Government for the new NBC installations in Hela and Jiwaka provinces, as well as improving the coverage of the national broadcaster in Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB).

He stated that the K4.83 million was initially approved by the O’Neil Government in 2018 to urgently establish radio and TV services in the two provinces and to extend the NBC coverage in AROB leading up to the referendum vote.

“I thank the former O’Neil government and the current Marape-Rosso government for this much needed funding that will enable NBC finally set up properly in Hela and Jiwaka provinces,” Masiu said.

Masiu acknowledged the Government for honouring commitment of the previous government by releasing the full funding. He said this enables NBC to fast track its efforts for the three provinces.

“With the cooperation of the Hela Governor, Phillip Undialu and the provincial administration, NBC has already installed an impressive studio at the Whitehouse building in Tari Town where we have been broadcasting from since 25th December 2022,” he added.

“We have also relocated staff from NBC Southern Highlands. With the added funding, we have heightened our discussions with Governor Undialu and his team to allocate a vacant piece of land in Tari Town so we can build a new NBC Office and studio complex.”

Similarly for Jiwaka, NBC technical staff have been in Bans since January 2023, setting up its temporary office and studio facility.

“Work at the office and studio building is now complete and we are presently testing the relay of our national radio before we commission the temporary set up.

“While we have installed a very impressive studio facility and relocated existing staff there, it is still a temporary location and we are in discussion with the Jiwaka Governor and his administration to identify a permanent site for the permanent NBC Jiwaka office and studio building.” he further explained.

Minister has now given orders to the NBC Management do scope on NBC AROB facility and coverage for the entire region as soon as possible.