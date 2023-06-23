GOVPNG Tech Stack unveiled

It aims to revolutionize digital transformation in PNG, setting the stage for a cost-effective, streamlined, and measurable approach to accelerate the country’s digitalization agenda.

Steven Matainaho, Secretary for the Department of Information, Communication and Technology (DICT), shared that the adoption of a technology stack approach is crucial to PNG’s digital transformation journey.

“The importance of a stack approach is that it promotes the use of interoperable, generic, and reusable building blocks to digitalize any service,” said Matainaho.

He continued that one of the key advantages of implementing the GOVPNG Technology Stack is the reduction of duplicated investments, resulting in significant cost savings. Moreover, the stack’s design enables rapid scaling up of services and improves operational efficiency.

“The benefits amongst many is reduction of duplication of investments, and improved design to scale up quickly, and improved efficiency.

“Various countries leading in Digital Government have adopted their Technology Stack. These countries include Estonia, Singapore, India, and South Korea,” Matainaho stated.

A visual representation of the GOVPNG Technology Stack to provide stakeholders, DICT has unveiled an initial diagram showcasing different layers and logos of vendors engaged in discussions or negotiations.

“Cyber Security will be a concern across all layers of the stack. This you will see in the Diagram that Cyber Security is a cross-cutting layer and equal attention must be paid to it.

To address cybersecurity concerns and ensure data governance and protection, the Department is currently in the consultation phase of finalizing a comprehensive Data Governance and Protection Policy.

“We have a Data Governance and Protection Policy currently under consultation to address this matter. We look at finalizing this quarter.

“DICT plans to evaluate vendors for the various components of the stack. We will look towards tendering various components in the coming weeks.” Matainaho stated.

Secretary Matainaho revealed that the policy is expected to be finalized within the current quarter, demonstrating the Department’s commitment to safeguarding data and privacy in the digital age.

Looking ahead, the Department plans to initiate the tendering process for various components of the technology stack in the coming weeks.