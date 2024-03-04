Driving forces for more research and innovation

National Research Institute (NRI) in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) have signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and is currently on a mission to address the matter.

This partnership will enhance research exchange initiatives, and teaching cooperation, promote joint projects, and leverage resources capabilities that seek to develop solutions to address contemporary challenges in the ICT space.

DICT Secretary, Steven Matainaho, during the signing ceremony recently stressed the importance of the partnership in building a strong foundation for knowledge and research-based policy development.

“With all these works. We want to see if we can have a repository of knowledge in Policy formation and implementation.

“We want to build our research and capacity in Policy writing, that is the gist of the MoU with PNG’s National Research Institute (NRI),” continued Matainaho.

This collaboration aims to establish NRI as a guiding force in policy research and development for DICT.

“The signing of the MoU marks an important step in advancing research and Digital Transformation for Socio-economic development,” emphasized the Director of the National Research Institute, Dr. Osborne Sanida.

Dr Osborne is encouraging more discussions with DICT officials on leveraging ICT to improve efficiency and address bureaucratic challenges.

“We do not need to do manual processes anymore, we can transform to digital processes for us to address problems.”

The partnership between NRI and DICT paves the way for joint research initiatives, capacity-building programs, and knowledge exchange, highlighted DICT’s Manager for Partnerships, Henry Konaka.