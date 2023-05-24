Cyber Sawe PNG Training

This initiative reflects CPL Foundation's commitment to enhancing education and empowerment opportunities for women and girls in Papua New Guinea. The Cyber Sawe PNG program aims to expand the knowledge of computer technology and online safety practices, particularly among young girls, using mobile phones and computers.

The one-day workshop, held on May 14th, witnessed the participation of over 30 young individuals aged 7 to 16. They engaged in various educational sessions covering topics such as Cybergames, Physical Security, Digital Traces, Cyber Safety, and Coding.

The workshop included guest speaker, Bernadette Caleb, a cyber-practitioner at Bank of Papua New Guinea, who emphasized the significance of cybersecurity and provided valuable insights on staying safe online. The attendees greatly enjoyed the interactive and hands-on experience.

Deborah Kakis, a lecturer at the School of Science and Technology and a volunteer mentor with the Cyber Sawe Program, expressed gratitude to the CPL Foundation for taking the initiative to provide such valuable knowledge to the campus's children.

The third edition of the Cyber Sawe trainings received support from CPL Group brands City Pharmacy and Stop & Shop, whose involvement helped ensure the success of the program.

Initially introduced in 2022 in Port Moresby, the Cyber Sawe Trainings are an integral part of CPL Foundation's core objectives to empower women and girls by granting them access to education and literacy programs, improved healthcare services, and economic empowerment opportunities.