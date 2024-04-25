Young Naipao joins Gurias

Growing up, the son of former Kumul enforcer Dr.James Naipao, was attracted to both rugby league and Aussie Rules during his schooling days. Before joining the Gurias, Reagan was playing for the West Eagles in the Port Moresby AFL competition.

According to Reagan, he plays more rules than rugby league, which is a different trajectory to what his dad did back in the 90s. Dr Naipao was a strong and loyal Tarangau rugby league clubman, who went on to represent his country on numerous occasions.

Reagan’s connection to the Gurias was by default. In 2023, he had accompanied his wife to Rabaul and while playing for Rabaul’s local club Bala Dogs, Reagan was selected for a series of Gurias trials. The rest is history. He admitted that playing for a professional outfit like Gurias was everybody’s envy and took the opportunity with both hands.

The former West Eagles rules player said since joining camp he’s been amazed by the Gurias set up, including the gym and messing facility. He was quite captivated by the unique club culture particularly the strong discipline.

Reagan said since making his debut with the Guiras last year, he had a lot of learning to do, especially keeping up with the standard, the speed and intensity of the game and the skill level. He’s been loving the challenge so far. Reagan said regardless of the challenges that came with the relocation to Port Moresby, the team maintains a strong bond in camp and remain committed to their course.

As part of his development, Reagan is using this opportunity to display some of his AFL skills and technic to add value to his game, while he continues to aspire to follow his dad’s footstep.

Reagan has again been named on the Gurias extended bench for this weekend’s Round 3 clash against Mt Hagen Eagles in Port Moresby on Sunday. He is very much looking forward to it.