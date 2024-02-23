WANE PRIMED FOR 2024

Wane was ruled out of the Hostplus Cup 2022 season after picking up a foot injury against the Townsville Black Hawks. After almost 3 months of grueling preseason training the speed demon is itching to put his best foot forward and make a statement this season.

In his fourth season running, the Southern Highlander is ready to take his game to the next level given there’s a lot of competition from the new boys this year.

While focusing on his own game Wane is also going out of his way to share his experience and help mentor the young boys who have come on board this year.

Wane said since his debut in 2021 his developed a lot of skill that comes with experience while mentally he’s more mature in his decision-making and how he approaches his game. Wane is ready to give his best shot and help contribute to the team’s overall goal outcome.

In this weekend's trial match against Capras, Wane is looking forward to coming up against the PNG boys in the Capra outfit which will be a tough contest.