Veratau: So much work to do for AFL

But it is concerning to see that not many Papua New Guineans play in the top competition in Australia.

The CEO of PNG Sports Foundation, Albert Veratau, raises this concern while speaking about the expansion of code in the country. He said there are a few provinces that play this sport and is mainly based in urban centers.

“The number of AFL is bigger in the country. From National Capital District to Central province, then to Morobe and stretches to West and East New Britain provinces.

“We have been playing AFL for over 40 years and we have not yet reached 100 players in the AFL even in the smaller states. We only have one AFL international and that is not good enough,” said Veratau.

There are a lot of work to do for the AFL PNG. When attending the Launching of AFL season in Hood Lagoon, Central Province, Veratau said it is exciting to see AFL expanding into rural settings.

However, he wants players to take this opportunity serious and excel in their careers so that PNG can have many players in top tier AFL league in Australia.

This AFL expansion program coincides with Go Rural To Go Global initiative that the PNG Sports Foundation is trying to out. Under this program, every code of sports that is actively played in the country must reached rural communities.

The program will endure children start playing sports at the age of six. So when they reach the age of 14 - 16, they would have good experience and understanding of the game. Therefore, they can be the best in the sports they play.

At present, PNG has only one locally produced player competing in Australia AFL competition and there are many talented AFL athletes out there. Giving them opportunities like this will have a huge impact on the code in the country.