Manam resettlement project receives JICA support

The Manam Resettlement Authority (MaRA) has reached an agreement with JICA for this to take place.

This engagement is seen as a boost for MaRA in getting the job done efficiently and is aligned to their vision of resettling the displaced people of Manam at Andarum and ending the project come 2030.

According to Richard Baia, the CEO of MaRA, equipment has always been an issue for the authority, resulting in the delayed roadworks which were supposed to commence years back.

JICA under its Capacity Development on Road Maintenance (CDRM2) initiative currently in Phase 2, have proposed to support the Manam project with expertise training for engineers and workers, technological support and infrastructural development. The Phase 2 project which began in 2022 ends this year and captures Port Moresby, West Sepik, Western, East New Britain and Madang Provinces.

Koishikawa Kazuharu, a Senior Engineer coordinating this initiative met with Mr. Baia, MaRA Board Chairman Dr. Figa Boga, Madang Works representatives and MaRA technical officers to seek out an opportunity for them to tap into the project to assist.

Mr. Kazuharu stated that he has visited the Andarum relocation site and has a fair idea of their challenges in advancing on the roadworks. He also confirmed that JICA machinery including a front loader, excavator, drum roller, motor grader and a dump truck have been taken up to the construction site in preparation to commence work. This arrangement will see MaRA utilize DOW workers to operate the machines at an affordable rate which will kick start construction of roads in the project site.

In addition to the assistance pledged by JICA, Works department who have constructed a new bridge along Mugil of the North Coast Road have indicated to give the old bridge to MaRA to maintain and have it installed in one of their locations.

Dr. Figa Boga was very happy that the MaRA project will benefit from this visit and hopes that they can expand on their relationship for JICA to assist with upcoming developments to the Manam Resettlement Project.

The Manam Resettlement Authority through its submission to the government this year have requested for K20 million funding, so far, they have received K4 million in the second quarter. Implementation of this project has stalled a number of times and progressed at snail’s pace due to funding challenges, however, Dr. Figa and Mr. Baia are positive about it following the meeting with JICA.