VERATAU CHALLENGES TEAM GULF

Veratau said this in their meeting recently to help motivate the Gulf teams to do better in the PNG Games set for December in Port Moresby.

Veratau said, “You're just jumping on the PMV and coming into town like you always do every day. So you don't have any excuse. You're going to be the biggest team and the strongest team.

“You're going to come down here with one thing in mind, and that is to win as many medals and as much as possible.”

Veratau added that Team Gulf athletes must be like Sports Minister, Don Polye who was described by the Prime Minster, James Marape, as ‘flamboyant’.

“Sport is about high intensity, and high energy. It's about emotion, passion, it's about colour and style. So if I have described you as a sportsman or an athlete, bring your game to the PNG Games. Bring your talent to the PNG Games,” Veratau said.

The PNGSF CEO is looking forward to working with Team Gulf going forward to help some Gulf boys excel in sports like basketball.

He wished the team, all the best in the PNG Games as they undergo training for the event. He is hoping for a good performance and result from the team.

Veratau also took the opportunity to share the progress of PNG Sports Foundation “Go Rural to Go Global’ program.