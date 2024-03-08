Tsaka challenges Hunters

When giving his address at the PNG Hunters Season Launch on Saturday night PNGRFL Chairman Sandis Tsaka shared a few light moments about the formative years of the Hunters program, especially the logistic nightmare of traveling between Port Moresby and Queensland but amazingly never missed a game let alone turn up for away games.

Before he took the podium Chairman Tsaka spent a few minutes to touch base with Hunters coach Paul Aiton and his players something he hasn’t done for a while. Chairman Tsaka said bringing a few of the original Hunters players back is a step in the right direction not only for this year but going forward.

He said when PNGRFL got accepted back in 2013 to join QRL everyone did not know what they got themselves into. The chairman further alluded there was a great team behind the scenes including corporate partners who financially backed the team.

Tsaka said there were a lot of sacrifices being made and where we are today and where we started were at two different ends.

He adding the challenges faced in the original years were stressing considering the team was based in Moresby and traveled to Kokopo on weekends to host games. And if that was not enough the PNGRFL had to meet the costs of airfares and accommodation for Queensland teams to travel up Moresby and then to Kokopo for Hunters Home games, a logical and financial nightmare if you will.

Tsaka also took time to marvel at how good the team was and the incredible talent and natural flair especially the unorthodox play they brought to the QRL level that got Queensland teams sit up and take notice.

He singled out the original Hunters centre-winger combination, trying scoring freak called Garry Lo scoring a hattrick in Kokopo and Thomson Teteh’s sidestep to seal Hunter's first win against Dolphins in their inaugural season in 2014 at Redcliff.

The Hunters program was initiated to proactively market both current and up-and-coming players through the PNGRFL Junior and Senior development pathways and systems.