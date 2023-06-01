Touch tourney gets 8K support

Federation President, Kevin Luana said matches start this Friday at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

Selected players from participating centers including Kainanatu, Lae and Popondetta are already in Port Moresby. Only two overseas-based players will be travelling in from Australia.

Ten teams and 129 players are vying for 20 spots in the National Team. Including the incumbent players who represented the country in last pacific games, only 20 players will be picked to represent the country. Six will remain in the country and wait for the international tournaments later in the year, while 14 will take part in the Pacific Games.

Kele Lessy, a surviving member of the team, who played in the 2015 Pacific Games in Samoa, is excited to give the Games another crack. However, Lessy says his spot is not guaranteed. Like everyone else, he has to work hard against other talents to retain his space in the national team.

The PNG Touch Football Association is aiming for another Goal Medal in this year’s Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.