Tigers Crush Eagles

Three minutes into the match and the Tigers’ centre, Roderick Tai, burst through the Hagen team’s line.

An unsuccessful conversion by five-eighth, Joshua Lau, left the points at 4-0.

Quickly regaining their composure, the Eagles outfit fought back, keeping the burly Tigers at bay until fifteen minutes in and their left winger, Moses Tali, deftly slipped past the hosts’ defense.

An unsuccessful conversion left the scores at 4-all until the Tigers’ halfback, Jamie Mavoko, dove past the Muruks’ try line five minutes later, easily pressing the ball down.

Lau’s successful conversion ensured his team’s 6-point lead.

Buoyed by his team’s energy, Lau stormed past the Eagles’ defenders, recording his team’s third try of the match. He successfully converted the try for a 16-4 lead before coming again for his second try of the match 30 minutes in.

The five-eighth converted his own try, leaving the scores at 22-4.

The Tigers, still on a high, slotted in another try through Mavoko. An unsuccessful conversion left the scores at 26-4.

40 minutes into the match and the Tigers’ forward, Nuabe Kuipa, placed the ball over the Eagles’ try line as the siren went off. Lau converted for a 28-point lead as the teams went for break.

A return from second half saw a rejuvenated Hagen team score through their five-eighth, Garry James, who deftly slid between two Tigers defenders.

Bernard Noel converted for an additional two points, with the scores now at 32-10.

His team scored through their left wing eight minutes later for an additional four points while the conversion was unsuccessful.

The Tigers returned fire soon after with three tries through Tai, Stanley Olo and their captain, Junior Rop.

As the hooter went off, the Eagles’ captain, Henry Wan, made his mark on the scoreboard.

A successful conversion increased their points to 20 though it was too little too late as the Tigers were far ahead with 48 points.