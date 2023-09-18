Teams brave arduous terrains to play

Aron Kojono, upon hearing that Digicel will be sponsoring the Bangapela Independence Games, put together a soccer and basketball team from his village of Mungum, in Angoram, to participate.

With the assistance from members of the village community, the team set out to Lower Ramu.

“Displa em fest aim blong mipla long kam olsem na mipla hamamas long kam na pilai na go bek. Mipla harim olsem Digicel em sponsa long displa geim na mipla laik long kam na pilai,” said Kojono. (It is our first time to travel here to play. We heard that Digicel was sponsoring the game we wanted to come and play.)

Kojono’s team is among four other teams who travelled from Angoram to Bangapela for the same reason.

These Angoram teams said they have developed a bond with villages along the Lower Ramu area, through marriage and established trading systems, allowing them to move freely between these regions.

Other teams who travelled for days or hours to get to Bangapela, came from Sogeram, Upper Ramu, Middle Ramu and even Madang District.

The sports committee of Bangapela said they have built a reputation over the years with organized sports activities. The standard they have set is acceptable and importantly, trouble-free. For these very reasons, they have attracted teams from remote areas and across provincial borders.

Youths in the village believe that through respect, successful tournaments have been hosted in the past and they strive to maintain the integrity of their community and village.

They have also challenged youths that have travelled in from other villages to also return the favour and try to host games in their villages, and also invite them to participate so that their bond can be further strengthened.