Team PNG gets 344K boost to Birmingham

The funding boosts preparations for Team PNG to the 20th edition of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom later this month.

The funds presented were raised from the sales of the 2022 Trukai Fun Run T-Shirts.

Trukai Industries Chief Executive Officer Alan Preston made the presentation to PNGOC. Preston said that Trukai was happy with its continued partnership with PNGOC to support Team PNG in its endeavour to promote PNG’s sporting talents in international competitions.

“Trukai Industries has been a great partner of Team PNG and the PNG Olympic Committee (PNGOC) for the past 23 years and was happy to continue this partnership again in 2022.”

“We are happy to continue our support again, and this year it will be towards supporting Team PNG to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom later this month. On behalf of Trukai Industries Ltd, we wish them all the best and every success, as they fly our country’s Red, Black and

Gold colours amongst the 70 plus Commonwealth nations’ who will congregate in one of the biggest sporting festivals of the world from 28th July to 08th August 2022”, Preston said.

Sir John Dawanincura, PNGOC President, in receiving the cheque on behalf of PNGOC and Team PNG, thanked Trukai Industries for their continued support.



“We are truly grateful for this wonderful partnership fostered over many years despite tough economic times our country has endured, you continue to stand by PNGOC. I salute your passion and support and admire your valuable contribution to enabling PNG’s elite sportsmen and women to aspire to greater heights”, Sir John said.

Team PNG Chef de Mission (CdM) to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Michael Henao also reiterated the team’s gratitude to Trukai for its continued support to Team PNG over the years and especially this year’s team.

“Trukai have been wonderful supporters of Team PNG over the years and we are truly grateful for that. This year, we will be taking a contingent of 54 to these Games and we can assure you that we will be doing the very best for our country to fly our flag amongst other nations within the Commonwealth.

“Team PNG to the Commonwealth Games will leave our shores on July 21st, 2022,” CdM Henao said.