Super League Cleared To Start

The conditional approval by the National Pandemic Control office comes with strict game day guidelines under the Niupla Pasin policy.

Southern Super league chairman, Bagelo Solien said that as part of the conditional approval, all games will be played at the Moresby South Sports stadium, Kaugere starting this Friday, 12th of November with possibility of using the Sir John Guise stadium as well.

He said the COVID-19 measure regarding no gatherings of more than 20 people, has pushed the competition to run through to Christmas and New Year.