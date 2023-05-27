SP Sports awards set

This year’s 31st edition of SP Awards is expected to return with all its glamour and splendor for the first time after a three year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic .

Thirty-five (35) finalists are vying for this prestigious sports awards ceremony in 11 different categories:

Male Athlete of the Year:

Morea Baru (Weightlifting), Mathew Stubbings (Tennis), Alwin Komolong (Football)

Female Athlete of the Year

Violet Apisah (Tennis), Dika Toua (Weightlifting), Tanya Ruma (Cricket)

Team of the Year

PNG Lewas, Women Tennis, PNG Lagatois

National Performance of the Year

Morobe Hammerheads (Rugby 7s), Lae Natives (Football), Benjamin Aliel (Athletics)

Community Sports Initiative Awards

Santos Love Cricket, Kavieng Basketball, Roland Muluyary (Football)

Junior Male Athlete of the Year

John Kariko Junior (Cricket), Sugar Ray Hakena (Tennis), Adam Maikai (Basketball)

Junior Female Athlete of the Year

Idau Vagi (Weightlifting), Dika Lohia (Cricket), Colita Hakena (Tennis)

Best Sport Person with Disability

Dorna Longbut (Athletics/Badminton), Steven Abraham (Athletics), Haoda Agari (Table tennis)

Sports Official of the Year

David Yareboinen (Football), Barbara Stubbings (Tennis), Nelson Stone (Rugby League/ Athletics

Sports Photo of the Year

Jordan Sere, Fidelis Wasari, Charlie Dumavi

Sports Media of the Year

Rickila Wura (SP Sports Host), Patricia Keamo (National Sports Desk), Charlie Dumavi (Sunday bulletin)

The SP Awards Presentation dinner will be held at the traditional home of the Awards, the Crowne Hotel (formerly plaza). Rugby League great Mark”Spudd” Carrol will officiate as SP Sports Awards guest speaker this year.