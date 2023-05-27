SP Sports awards set

This year’s 31st edition of SP Awards is expected to return with all its glamour and splendor for the first time after a three year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic .
Thirty-five (35) finalists are vying for this prestigious sports awards ceremony in 11 different categories:
Male Athlete of the Year:
Morea Baru (Weightlifting), Mathew Stubbings (Tennis), Alwin Komolong (Football)
Female Athlete of the Year
Violet Apisah (Tennis), Dika Toua (Weightlifting), Tanya Ruma (Cricket)
Team of the Year
PNG Lewas, Women Tennis, PNG Lagatois
National Performance of the Year
Morobe Hammerheads (Rugby 7s), Lae Natives (Football), Benjamin Aliel (Athletics)
Community Sports Initiative Awards
Santos Love Cricket, Kavieng Basketball, Roland Muluyary (Football)
Junior Male Athlete of the Year
John Kariko Junior (Cricket), Sugar Ray Hakena (Tennis), Adam Maikai (Basketball)
Junior Female Athlete of the Year
Idau Vagi (Weightlifting), Dika Lohia (Cricket), Colita Hakena (Tennis)
Best Sport Person with Disability
Dorna Longbut (Athletics/Badminton), Steven Abraham (Athletics), Haoda Agari (Table tennis)
Sports Official of the Year
David Yareboinen (Football), Barbara Stubbings (Tennis), Nelson Stone (Rugby League/ Athletics
Sports Photo of the Year
Jordan Sere, Fidelis Wasari, Charlie Dumavi
Sports Media of the Year
Rickila Wura (SP Sports Host), Patricia Keamo (National Sports Desk), Charlie Dumavi (Sunday bulletin)
The SP Awards Presentation dinner will be held at the traditional home of the Awards, the Crowne Hotel (formerly plaza). Rugby League great Mark”Spudd” Carrol will officiate as SP Sports Awards guest speaker this year.