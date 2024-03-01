SP Sports awards embraces discipline in sports

The quote from Mahatma Gandhi.

“There will have to be rigid and Iron discipline before we achieve anything great and ensuring that discipline will not come by mere academic argument and appeal to reason and logic. Discipline is learned and it starts with you.”

Chief Executive Officer PNG Sports Foundation Albert Veratau said, the quote acknowledges that self-discipline in an individual responsibility whether it be on or off the field.

He said the theme encapsulates the essence of what it means to be a sports man or woman. It emphasizes the profound impact that discipline can have not only on individual athletes but also on the sporting community.

“Discipline is the cornerstone of success in sports. It is underwhelming commitment to honing one’s skills, the perseverance to push through challenging times and the dedication to uphold the highest standards of Sportsmanship.

“Furthermore, discipline extends beyond the boundaries of the field; it encompasses the values of respect integrity and teamwork,” said Veratau.

SP Brewery’s Corporate Affair Manager, John Nilkare shared similar sentiments.

“The increase of violence in sports by players and spectators can spoil a pleasant family and detract the essence of the competition.”

The 2024 SP Sports Awards has 11 categories. Nomination is online and closes on Friday, 19 April 2024 and the awards night will be held on Saturday, 01 June 2024 at the Crown Hotel.