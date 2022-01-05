Southern Super League Finalise Top 6

The Ducks were formally on fourth place and the change will see 7th placed, Buria Reds settle into the top 6 for a chance in the elimination finals to be held next week, January 15.

SSL Chairman, Bagelo Solien said Suburban Ducks was eliminated after its management did not meet outstanding affiliation fee of K5000. He said all clubs were required to pay K10,000 and ample time was given to meet the fee.

Solien said after three attempts of advice to pay up the balance before the finals, the club did not comply and this has forced them off the chances for the finals.

“We advised all clubs at the start of the competition to fully pay up before the finals. We had issues with clubs in meeting all participating requirements not only the affiliation fees. However, most clubs had sorted themselves except for Suburban Ducks.”

The teams in the top six are, Vipers, Moresby South Blacks, Funeral Home Laumas, Central Dabaris, Gulf Isou Development and Buria Reds.

In next week’s matches, Funeral Home Laumas take on Isou Development and Central Dabaris meet Buria Reds, while competition leaders Vipers and second placed Moresby South Blacks will be on bye.

The losers in the elimination final bow out and the two winners advance into the major semi-final against Vipers and MS Blacks respectively on January 22. Winners will meet in the grand final set for January 29.