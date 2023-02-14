SI seeks PNG’s expertise to host Games

This will be the first time the Solomon Islands would host the Pacific Games.

The 2023 Pacific Games, officially known as the XVII Pacific Games, will be a continental multi-sport event for Oceania countries and territories that is scheduled to be held in Honiara, Solomon Islands between 19 November and 2 December 2023.

Manele acknowledged Papua New Guinea for their support and contribution towards the games infrastructure for this year during the signing of Bilateral Policing Agreement last week between Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Justin Tkatchenko and Manele spoke about Games and how Solomon Islands will seek assistance from PNG in terms of experience.

“As the host country for the 2023 Pacific Games, I take this time to thank Papua New Guinea for contributing and supporting our games infrastructure. We continue to invest in nation-building for building institutions that continues to unify our cultural and diverse population.

“This will be the biggest sporting event to be held in Solomon Islands. We look forward to welcoming team Papua New Guinea to Solomon Islands come this November.”

“We will also be seeking assistance from PNG in terms of your experience on how you run events like the SP Games, I know the minister himself was closely involved when PNG held the Pacific Games in 2015,” Manele stated.