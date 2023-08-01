Reviving sports in schools

The Government's Lead Agency for Sport is working harder to identifying and initiating sport development programs to maximise opportunities for sport as an integral component of nation building.

The revival efforts following prolonged hiatus of the past two decades, is expected to become a nationwide initiative after the Port Moresby attention currently underway.

There are currently two programs that are operating with the support of the PNGSF at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

The Schools Football Port Moresby Association host their matches on Saturday’s and cater for Age Divisions of U8 – U16 while the East Coast Football FC Carnival & Academy School Soccer competition on Sundays cater for age divisions from U10 – U15.

“Recognizing the importance of sports in the development of young individuals, the foundation provides its expertise, resources, and infrastructure to support the revival effort,” said PNGSF chief executive officer,” Albert Veratau.

To reinvigorate school sports, the PNG Sports Foundation is collaborating with associations and competitions in Port Moresby, Lae, Kokopo and Kavieng to organize school competitions through its 'Go Rural to Go Global Strategy.

This collaboration not only provides a platform for students to showcase their skills but also fosters healthy competition and camaraderie among participants.

Veratau said the foundation's involvement will ensure the smooth organization of these tournaments, with a keen focus on fair play, inclusivity, and the highest standards of sporting excellence.

“There is a new partnership between the PNG Sports Foundation and East Coast Football Academy Port Moresby which will lay the groundwork for long-term impact and sustainability for other Associations and competitions to tap into.

“By fostering a culture of active participation and healthy competition, the revived sports programs will create a pathway for aspiring athletes to develop their skills and pursue their sporting dreams,” Veratau added.

The Foundation's guidance will also pave the way for ongoing support in terms of funding, training, and mentorship, ensuring the continuity and growth of school sports in the years to come.

Veratau remains positive that this timely intervention will rekindle the spirit of sportsmanship, passion, and unity within the community.

Meantime, the Go Rural to Go Global Strategy is being piloted in Hula, Central Province and PNGSF recently introduced another initiative the Building World Class Leadership Program which is expected to focus on developing highly qualified sports technical officials including referees, coaches to complement the athlete development efforts.