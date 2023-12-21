Rapilla Retires

Auvita from Iokea village, Gulf Province, has committed significantly to shaping the landscape of sports in Papua New Guinea and the Olympic Movement through various roles while working with the PNGOC, and her 13-year tenure as secretary general.

Auvit’s leadership has been characterised by dedication, guidance, and loyal service, leaving an indelible mark on the PNGOC.

Her legacy is poised to inspire generations within the sporting community, says the PNGOC.

In a media statement released on December 20th, the PNGOC embarks on a leadership transition and has announced the appointment of Desmond Kaviagu as the incoming Secretary General. He takes office on January 2024.

Kaviagu, having served as Auvita's understudy for the past four years, brings a wealth of knowledge and modern sports administration expertise.

His appointment follows a rigorous and transparent recruitment process overseen by the PNGOC Executive Board with the assistance of Vanguard International.

Meantime, Auvita will continue to contribute to international sporting engagements, as an International Olympic Committee member.

She will also continue contributing as a Board Member to the PNGOC, ensuring that her invaluable experience remains a guiding force within the organization.

This leadership transition marks both an end and a new beginning for the PNGOC.

The committee expresses deep gratitude for Mrs. Rapilla's remarkable tenure while looking ahead with optimism to the vision and leadership Mr. Kaviagu will bring to the role of Secretary General.

With the continued support and collaboration of National Federations, Sponsors, and Stakeholders, the PNGOC is confident in reaching new heights in promoting and developing sports in Papua New Guinea.