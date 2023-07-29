Raiders v Knights: Same 17 for Ricky; Jacob in for Daniel

Newcastle's impressive victory over the Storm moved them to within one point of the top eight, filling the Knights faithful with hope that a return to the finals is a very real possibility.

With Kalyn Ponga in supreme form and their forwards rumbling through the middle of the ruck, Newcastle have piled on 126 points in the past three games to take their points differential into positive territory at +42.

The Raiders sit inside the top four despite their golden point loss to the Warriors but their -55 differential needs a major boost in the run home, with games against Wests Tigers and Bulldogs providing an opportunity to rack up a big score.

When the sides clashed in Newcastle in Round 4 it was the Knights saluting 24-14 to square the ledger at 21 wins apiece in the NRL era.

Team news

Raiders: Corey Horsburgh was charged with contrary conduct after Friday night's game against Canberra but is free to play after receiving a monetary fine so Ricky Stuart sticks with the same 17-man squad that almost produced a miracle against the Warriors. There were no changes to the side in the 24-hour team update.

Knights: Daniel Saifiti will miss the game due to a thigh strain and is replaced in the front row by brother Jacob in the only change to the side that beat the Storm. Brodie Jones joins the bench. Adam Elliott was charged with a careless high tackle but received a fine and will take his place against his former club. Dylan Lucas remains 18th Man with the Knights set to run out as per program.

Stat Attack

Knights halfback Jackson Hastings has come up with five try assists in 2023 while Canberra No.7 Jamal Fogarty has come up with 11.

The Knights have scored 75 tries this season, the Raiders 59.

The Raiders have conceded 100 points in their past three games at GIO Stadium.

The Knights have won only one of their past six games at GIO Stadium.

Raiders second-rower Hudson Young has scored a try in four consecutive games against the Knights.

Dominic Young requires two tries to equal the Knights’ record for most tries in a season, which stands at 21.

Raiders forward Elliott Whitehead has the chance to claim his 100th victory in the NRL.

