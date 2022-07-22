PNG Vs Tonga In Quarter Final

Head Coach, Nicola Demaine said they are expecting Tonga to be well prepared and organized with quick transition to attack and defense and they are also physically strong.

“We are just taking one game at a time since the start of the tournament. We worked hard to pass the Group stages of the tournament with two wins and are now looking forward for the quarter final on the weekend.

“We know that we are playing with the best teams and players in the Oceania region. We must prepare well and need to beat the best team so we have to prepare ourselves well for the tournament,” she said.

Coach Nicola said it is too early to name a starting line-up but for sure some of the changes would happen with some fresh legs taking up the challenge.

There is possibility that number one choice goalkeeper, Faith Kasiray should start against Tonga on Saturday.

Key players Georgina Kaikas and Lavina Hola should be back on the paddock if Physio report are all good.

“We are treating Tonga as our last game of our life and we will surely come out playing our best in the game.”

The second quarter finals on Saturday will be between Samoa and New Caledonia. It should be an interesting tussle as well.

The winners of the two matches will advance to the semifinals on July 27.

On Sunday, 24th July, Fiji will take on Cook Island in the first game, while Tahiti will meet the might of Solomon Islands to complete the quarter finals of the OFC Women Nations Cup.