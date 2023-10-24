Pepes record second win

It was a dominant display right from the start from the PNG side, capturing the first quarter 14-8. However, the unranked Canadian team improved in the second quarter, winning 13-12 to narrow the deficit to five goals.

At half time PNG Pepes raced ahead with a close margin 26-21.

The second half belonged to the Pepes, who demonstrated an overall solid performance, resulting in an 18-goal victory over Canada 52-34.

Speaking after the game, Pepes co-captain Jeperth Tulapi stated: “The girls have done what we needed to work on from our performance yesterday. We're looking forward to all the games that are still coming up.”

In the other matches, Singapore A (62) beat Sri Lanka (51), Singapore’s second team put on a well-rounded display against the Cook Islands, the highest-ranked team at 19th place, to secure a convincing 22-goal victory with a final score line 58-36.

In today’s fixtures (24th October)

3pm SGT: Sri Lanka vs Cook Islands

5pm SGT: Papua New Guinea vs Singapore A

7pm SGT: Singapore vs Canada

Photo credit: Mirxes Nations Cup