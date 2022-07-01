Panthers v Roosters: Origin stars back up; Radley in, Keary out

No fewer than 10 members of the Blues' victorious 17-man squad could be on show at BlueBet Stadium depending on how they pull up and whether coaches Cleary and Robinson choose to rest any of their stars.

Panthers general Nathan Cleary was at his majestic best in Origin Two but the premiers have an able deputy in Sean O'Sullivan should the gun No.7 be given a break.

Tedesco was magnificent running for 259 metres and breaking 10 tackles for the Blues and his presence would be a massive boost for the Roosters as they look to climb back into the top eight after dropping out in round 15.

The Rundown

Team news

Panthers: Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai, Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo and Api Koroisau were all named to back up from Origin II and have got through training this week. Fiji sensation Sunia Turuva and Matt Eisenhuth remain in the reserves if any late changes were to occur on game day.

Roosters: Only the one change for Trent Robinson's side at the 24-hour update with Fletcher Baker replaced by Daniel Suluka-Fifita on the bench. Playmaker Luke Keary (concussion) is being rested again so Sam Walker will play halfback with Drew Hutchison slotting in at five-eighth. A huge in for the Roosters with Victor Radley returning from an ankle injury at lock, so Nat Butcher goes to the bench. Origin representatives James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Angus Crichton and Lindsay Collins are firming to back up.

Key match-up

Dylan Edwards v James Tedesco: The Panthers' No.1 goes from strength to strength as he closes in on 100 career games. Averaging a staggering 219 metres per game in 2022 as well as chalking up 52 tackle breaks, Edwards can be relied upon to get the Panthers' sets started in style and also provide stability and leadership should Cleary or Yeo sit the game out. Tedesco continues to enhance his reputation as the game's best fullback and his numbers are again outstanding this season with 213 metres per match, 91 tackle breaks and 10 line breaks. Roosters fans will be hoping their inspirational skipper is fit to back up from Origin Two as they look to claim a big scalp in a Friday night blockbuster.

Stat Attack

The Panthers have the equal best completion rate in the NRL with 82 per cent, along with the Eels. The Roosters are ranked 13th with a completion rate of 75 per cent.

