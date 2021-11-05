NBA icon Michael Jordan tops the list for richest athletes of all-time

Sportico has revealed what it estimates to be the 25 highest-paid athletes in history, with the list adjusted for inflation.

Sitting atop the list is none other than Jordan, the six-time NBA champion widely regarded as the greatest basketballer of all time.

According to the report, Jordan accumulated $AUD2.77 billion throughout his stellar career, but that sum was adjusted to $3.54 billion when accounting for inflation.

Incredibly, only about six per cent of this total came from Jordan’s playing contract – the remainder is based on endorsements, licensing and memorabilia sales.

According to Sportico, Nike has paid Jordan more than $1.35 billion in royalties since he retired in 2003.

Below Jordan is a trio of American golf legends – Tigers Woods ($2.84 billion), Arnold Palmer ($2.03 billion) and Jack Nicklaus ($1.87 billion).

Rounding out the top five is Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, the highest-placed non-American on the list. His career earnings sit at approximately $1.68 billion.

LeBron James, Lionel Messi and Roger Federer make appearances in the top 10, while Australian golfer Greg Norman slots in at No. 15 with career earnings of $1.1 billion.

“With competitive careers that can span 30 years or more, golfers have the longest shelf life of any pro athletes,” Bob Dorfman, a sports marketing expert at Pinnacle Advertising, told Sportico.

“Combine that with their global appeal across a broad and high-end fan demographic, and it’s no wonder so many rank high among the all-time earners in sports.”

There are no women in the top 25. The highest-earning female athlete is American tennis great Serena Williams, who sits just inside the top 40 with $648 million.

Top 25 highest earning athletes of all-time

1. Michael Jordan: $3.54 billion

2. Tiger Woods: $2.84 billion

3. Arnold Palmer: $2.03 billion

4. Jack Nicklaus: $1.86 billion

5. Cristiano Ronaldo: $1.68 billion

6. Floyd Mayweather: $1.62 billion

7. LeBron James: $1.58 billion

8. Lionel Messi: $1.54 billion

9. Michael Schumacher: $1.53 billion

10. Roger Federer: $1.51 billion

11. Phil Mickelson: $1.46 billion

12. David Beckham: $1.42 billion

13. Kobe Bryant: $1.26 billion

14. Shaquille O'Neal: $1.18 billion

15. Greg Norman: $1.1 billion

16. Mike Tyson: $1.05 billion

17. Alex Rodriguez: $878 million

18. Manny Pacquiao: $851 million

19. Kevin Durant: $845 million

20. Lewis Hamilton: $838 million

21. Neymar: $831 million

22. Jeff Gordon: $804 million

23. Oscar De La Hoya: $784 million

24. Peyton Manning: $777 million

25. Derek Jeter: $750 million

* All figures in $US and adjusted for inflation

