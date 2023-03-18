Match preview: Titans v Storms

The Titans came back to earth at Kogarah on Sunday after an impressive start to the season while Melbourne copped more injury concerns in their loss to the Bulldogs but were otherwise beaten on enthusiasm.

Craig Bellamy's men hold a dominant record against the Titans, particularly at Cbus Super Stadium, and with a few stars slated to return, they'll want to correct their efforts last week.

Star recruit Kieran Foran has seen it all in his 264-game career and the Titans will look to him for guidance and a steadying hand as they look to bounce back in front of the Cbus Super Stadium faithful.

Their 12-2 lead early against the Dragons was encouraging but the kicking game of Foran's and Tanah Boyd will need to be better to get the home side over the line.

Team News

Titans: No late changes. Hooker Sam Verrills (shoulder) is out, replaced by Chris Randall. The new faces on the interchange are Joseph Vuna in his first game since 2021 after missing all of 2022 due to an ACL injury and Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, younger brother of skipper Tino, who makes his NRL debut.

Storm: Xavier Coates (shoulder), Tui Kamikamica (foot), Tariq Sims (calf) and Justin Olam (arm) have all been named in a huge boost for the Storm. Tyran Wishart drops back to the bench with Jonah Pezet set to start in the halves alongside Jahrome Hughes. Bronson Garlick joins the bench in place of Jordan Grant.

Story first published by: NRL.com