Match Preview: Rabbitohs v Sea Eagles

The two superstars haven't faced off in the NRL Telstra Premiership since Round 19, 2018, when Mitchell was playing centre for the Roosters and helped himself to 24 points in a 56-24 win over Turbo's Sea Eagles at Brookvale.

After falling six points short to the premier Panthers in Round 2 and just two points to their arch-rival Roosters on Friday, Jason Demetriou's men will be out to make amends when they host the undefeated Sea Eagles.

The Rabbitohs could easily be 3-0 had a few little things gone differently in the last two rounds but having already faced three competition heavyweights, the weeks ahead bring a big opportunity to climb back up the ladder.

Meanwhile, Anthony Seibold's Sea Eagles will bring plenty of confidence after defeating the grand finalist Eels 34-30 last week but will be tested without the support of a home crowd.

While all eyes will be on the battle between the No. 1's, the halves clash between young guns Lachie Ilias and Josh Schuster and veterans Cody Walker and Daly Cherry-Evans will also play a big factor in Saturday's result.

Team news

Rabbitohs: Late changes an hour before kick-off with Michael Chee Kam moving into the starting side and Ben Lovett coming into the 17 with Daniel Suluka-Fifita going to the bench and Blake Taaffe dropping to 18th man. Forward Hame Sele, who failed a HIA last week, is ruled out under the NRL's new mandatory 11-day-stand down protocol. Shaquai Mitchell (foot) and Tevita Tatola (knee) are also out. Jacob Host has recovered from a calf injury and will start the game.

Sea Eagles: No further changes on game day after hooker Lachlan Croker dropped out on Friday with a shoulder injury, his place taken by Karl Lawton. The other players omitted on Friday were Morgan Harper and Ben Condon. Forwards Taniela Paseka and Josh Aloiai both accepted fines for dangerous tackles against the Eels in Round 3 so they will take their place.

Story first published by: NRL.com