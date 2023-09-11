Lae MP encourages young players

Rosso was at the Lae Secondary School field on Saturday for the 2023 Lae Schools Rugby League Competition (LSRC) grand final.

“It is not about winning the grand final. It is all about providing an avenue so you (student-players both boys and girls) can gain confidence, learn new skills and rules, and strive for better. So one day you can represent us on a bigger stage.”

Rosso, who has also been the competition patron since 2020 and has been supporting the competition since 2017, thanked all the sponsors of the school competition and further pledged to increase support for the competition from Lae City Authority (LCA).

“It is your parents’ tax money. Not mine. I’m only managing it. And if I see you continue to be disciplined and being good sports ambassadors, LCA will continue to support the program”.

The LSRC is fully sponsored and supported by Ian Chow and Lae Biscuit Company, Adrian Chow, Prima Smallgoods and LCA.

(Lae MP and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, presenting the Under 18 cup to the winning captain from Lae Secondary School)