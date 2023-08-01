Lae FC confident to defend title

He said the potential is there, but it is the players that will have to establish combination amongst themselves to discover themselves and run to reclaim the National Premier League title.

Lae City FC started their 2023 NPL campaign slow with a handful of new young players joining the team. The new recruits are still finding their foot in the team working on building their combination, which obviously impacted the result of their game.

Morris said some experienced players are still nursing their injuries resulting in a slow starts. With the sponsorship issue the club has gone through prior to start of the season, it doesn’t help.

Losing the long time sponsorship, Lae Biscuit Companies hurt the moral of the boys on one hand; and on the other, the boys have been trying to adjust to the new environment and sponsorship in Lae City Authority.

“The club is pretty much in a transition stage,” Morris said.

However, he said this is not an excuse for the teams’ slow start to the season, but actually what is happening at the club.

Coach Morris said, he is confident that the boys can defend their NSL title.

“We have to find a winning combination, when we find it, the team will be good.”