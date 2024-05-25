K155,000 raised in support of Team PNG

The auction brought corporate organizations, government entities and genuine individuals showing interest in supporting team PNG in raising funds for the team ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Top five bidders of the auction were Hornibrook, Niugini Power System, Brian Bell Home Centre and Papindo Trading.

PNGOC Vice President Tony Green expressed gratitude for Trukai Industries for their continuous support in raising funds for PNG athletes through its Fun Run program,

Green said, “Trukai Industries Limited contributions have always played a pivotal role in supporting the nation’s elite athletes and will continue to do so in this year’s Olympic Games and in the years to come.”

Trukai Industries Chief Executive Officer Alan Preston acknowledged the commitment and support shown by the business community towards Team NG. He expressed his gratitude and optimism for the annual Trukai Fun Run event.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the PNG Olympic Committee to make the Trukai Fun Run another memorable event. This year the Trukai Fun Run event will be held on June 23 and we anticipate it to be bigger, better and safe for all to attend.

“The Trukai Fun Run is part of our legacy sponsorship as we have been a part of this for 24 years. Our commitment and support towards team PNG and the PNG Olympic Committee demonstrates how we envision sports as an agent of change and unity. It is through this platform that we are able to bring together people from different backgrounds,” said Preston.

He further said the success of the 2024 Lae Trukai T-shirt auctions would not have been possible without the valued contributions of support sponsors – Niugini, Theodist, IBS University, Coral Sea Hotels, Enzo’s Pizza, Trophy Haus, and others.

The auction was a pre-cursor fundraising event in the lead up to the annual Trukai Fun Run. All funds raised will be used to fund Team PNG’s participation at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games in July. Second edition of Trukai Fun Run T-shirt auction be held in Port Moresby on today (25 May).