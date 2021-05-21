Highlands Confederate Meet Set

PNGRFL Chairman Sandis Tsaka said consultations will be around the establishment of Provincial Boards, Confederation Boards and the new Governance & Management Framework for the PNGRFL under the ‘New Ireland Model’ reforms.

“The PNGRFL board and management will meet with presidents of 27 affiliate members and women’s and schools associations in the Highlands Confederation, stakeholder representatives from Provincial Governments, Provincial Franchises, Provincial Police Commanders, Provincial Business Councils, Provincial Health Authorities and Provincial Sports Councils of the seven (7) Provinces,” Tsaka said.

He said the 27 leagues from each province comprise of: Hela – Magarima, Tari, Komo and Koroba Rugby Football League (RFL), Enga – Wabag, Porgera and Kandep RFL, Jiwaka – Minj, Banz, Kimil, Manda and Anglimp RFL, Chimbu – Muaina, Mt Wilhem, Kerowagi and Kundiawa RFL, Southern Highlands – Aiva, Pangia, Ialibu, Kuare, Kagua, Semberigi and Mendi RFL, Western Highlands – Mt Hagen, Giluwa and Kondopin RFL and Eastern Highlands – Goroka RFL.

“It is important to note that under the ‘New Ireland Model’ Governance and Management Framework, the provincial and confederate boards are empowered with delegated powers and responsibilities by the PNGRFL to manage all rugby league programs within their respective jurisdictions consistent with the 2021 PNGRFL Season Calendar,” Tsaka said.

“As such, it is imperative that all representatives and stakeholders of the sport in the Highlands Confederation attend this important consultative meeting to effectively work with the PNGRFL to grow and develop the game in their local areas.”

The meeting takes place this Saturday May 22, 2021 at Mt Hagen’s Highlander Hotel.