Harlies women off to strong start

Though missing most of their stars from last year’s grand final winning team, Harlies fielding a second string side proved too strong for the Hunters girls throughout the contest.

A dominant performance by the defending Queens, Harlequins in the opening round of preseason has set a good platform for the team as they kick start their campaign to defend the title this season.

Harlies recent success story is driven by a strong family oriented team culture. Their free flowing game and flare has become a trademark which is rubbing off on the new girls in the team.

Harlies with limited prep time before Saturday’s season opener looked more organized and played more tempo rugby very much to the delight of super coach, Anthony Pangkatana.

He said the club is always rebuilding and very family oriented with most of the girls coming out of their own back yard.

Pangkatana said although it’s still early days defending the cup again this season is always at the back of their mind to make it back to back.