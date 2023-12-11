Gulf Isou comp search for new talent

The programs took place in Iokea village, Kerema District from October 7th -14th and in Koialahu village, Kikori from November 11th -18th, 2023.

The program will culminate in a tournament slated to take place at Moresby South Stadium in Port Moresby from Wednesday 13th – Saturday 16th December, 2023.

The tournament will bring together a provincial select side identified during the Talent Identification program and three other teams from the three electorates of, strictly consisting of players from the Gulf residing in the city for the tournament.