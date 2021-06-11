Eagles To Adjust

The Mt Hagen side was mauled 48 – 20 by the Lae Snax Tigers during their round 1 clash in Lae on Sunday, June 6th.

Eagles coach, Billy Gau, said the team was testing the waters considering it was their first match of the season; a season that started quite late due to COVID-19.

“With the Wigmen, it’ll be a different game compared to the one we just played,” Gau stated.

“We will adjust from the areas of weaknesses that we have identified, like delayed tackles, line speed and ball security. We will polish off and meet the Wigmen, who are our current champions.”

Three players debuted during their round 1 match, with coach Gau saying the team is made up of Hagen league players only.

Out of the 12 teams, the Eagles are currently in the last spot while the Tigers are in first place.