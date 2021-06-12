Digicel Cup round 2 preview

Winners from last weekend included 2020 defending champions, Kroton Hela Wigmen, Lae Snax Tigers, PRK Mendi Muruks, Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers and JPG Waghi Tumbe.

They will look to build on their good early season form this weekend.

Round two this weekend kicks off today with reigning champions Kroton Hela Wigmen to face a young Mt. Hagen Eagles outfit, the first of the double header at the Oil Search National Football Stadium.

While Wigmen welcome back co-captains Valentine Culligan and Stanford Talitha to their starting line-up, they cannot under estimate the Western Highlanders, who will be out to give the champions a strong challenge.

Next up, the Central Dabaris meet Bintangor Goroka Lahanis. From last week’s form, both teams will be looking for big improvements this weekend to get their season back on track.

Dabaris will be without their captain Adam Korave, who is on a one match suspension for dissent.

Sunday’s double-header at NFS will kick-off the trans-New Britain highway challenge; Agmark Rabaul Gurias vs Kimbe Cutters. A fiery affair is looming with Cutters looking to capitalise on Gurias’ early season slumber with an upset.

This will set the tone for the battle of the two PRK sponsored teams; PRK Gulf Isou vs PRK Mendi Muruks. Isou coming off a draw against Dabaris last week will look to step up against the more fancied PRK Mendi Muruks, who are looking to build on last week’s big win over Mioks.

Tomorrow (Sunday’s doubleheader) at the Lae Rugby League oval will kick-off with Lae-based Enga PG Mioks welcoming the Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers with an ambush looming to cause an upset.

In the main drawcard, last week’s big winners, Lae Snax Tigers, are ready to flex their muscles against an equally strong JPG Waghi Tumbe outfit in what is anticipated to be a fast and physical encounter.

All Port Moresby matches will be live and exclusive on Digicel TV with updates from the Lae games.

(PRK Mendi Muruks will face off with PRK Gulf Isou later today)