Muruks outplay Mioks in Lae

The score was 16-12 as the final siren went off.

It was a perfect Sunday afternoon as the two teams energetically took to the field, with the Muruks registering the first point on the scoreboard through winger, Abraham Wallace.

An unsuccessful conversion left the score at 4 until Muruks halfback, Yaweye Dikala, topped up with another try.

Eight minutes later, the Mioks finally managed to break through a rather tough Muruks defense to register their first try.

The teams went for halftime with their scores at 8-4.

A return from second half saw a determined Abraham Wallace crash through the Mioks’ defense to record his second try of the match.

Another unsuccessful conversion left the points at 12-4 until the Enga Mioks returned fire. The score was 12-8 until 29 minutes in and the Muruks once again scored.

The Mioks fought back hard, testing the Muruks’ backline until their perseverance paid off with a much-needed try.

With the scores at 16-12, the siren went off, signaling the end of the first round 1 match in Lae.

(PRK Mendi Muruks [dark blue jersey] outplayed the EPG Enga Mioks in today’s Digicel Cup round 1 clash in Lae)