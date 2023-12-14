Corporate netball in recess

With outstanding games scheduled on December 10th, the teams will then take a break before returning on January 14th to complete the remaining games leading up to the finals.

This year, 129 teams are participating in 22 divisions, with 30 new teams joining the competition. The management has faced several challenges in managing the competition during the ongoing pandemic and ensuring adherence to all the rules. However, the support and cooperation from all teams have ensured the smooth running of the competition.

The next three games in the new year will determine the teams that will make it to the next round, which has created an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation among the players and fans alike. The executives are also preparing ahead for a big showdown of events lined up for the corporate teams.

The executives have also taken this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year 2024 while urging everyone to stay safe and maintain their exercise momentum.