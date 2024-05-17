Four suspects still on the run

They were amongst four other remandees who were transported by the police from Giligili Correctional Service to Alotau District Courthouse.

While on their way, the remandees attacked a police officer at the back of the vehicle and escaped with the pistol grip. The police officers retaliated and killed four on the spot while, the other four escaped.

According to Provincial Police Commander Senior Inspector Benjamine Kua, the stolen pistol grip has been used by the suspects to murder, hold up PMV, and rob families in Maramatan LLG in Alotau district several times.

Kua said last week Friday Police caught the suspects.

“They were shooting at them and their leader Rubin John dropped our police firearm, while the other member of the gang dropped his homemade gun. They were wounded and escaped into the brushes.

“Search is underway to find the wounded suspects and get them back behind bars,” Kua said.

The PPC added that many gang ring leaders from all gang groups that operate in Alotau, Goodenough, and Esa’ala District were all eliminated, and many have been wounded and detained in police custody.