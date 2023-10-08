Aus retains FIBA U17 Oceania title

Australia leapt out in an early surge that opponent New Zealand could not match at Sir John Guise Arena, beating the NZ side 96-49. NZ settled for the Silver.

In the earlier match on Saturday, Samoa defeated Guam to claim bronze, 132-63.

Guam came out firing in the first quarter, but a much-needed time out settled Samoa and they didn’t look back.

Samoa Captain, Semika Nee said the team’s performance was reflective of the work they have put in during the week and sticking to a solid game plan.

At the end of the championships, the final standings;

1. Australia

2. New Zealand

3. Samoa

4. Guam

5. Papua New Guinea