Suaras Sportstok 7s champ

It was second time lucky for the Bialla boys after missing out in the cup finals in their inaugural year in 2022.

The big Cup decider was a thriller and played in front of an exuberant army of supporters at the Santos National Football stadium.

After a long process getting the shield, bowl, and plate finals out of the way in the early part of the evening, the main event finally got underway at around at 8.30pm last night with a handful of faithful rugby fans waiting on.

The two main Cup challengers Biala Suaras (pool E) and Gerehu Natives (pool B) had their work cut out for them in the quarter finals and semi finals respectively against other cup favorites but had to dig deeper to get to the big one.

As anticipated both teams displayed a lot of speed and energy in attack and were equally brutal in defense as well very much to the cheer of the crowd.

With some good attacking flair deep inside Suaras half, Natives were able to stretch the defense out and maneuver their way through for the first points to take an early lead 7-0.

Suaras featuring the two young Voku brothers, Jack and Sam were boosted with the experience of former rep players Junias Sabati (capt) and the dancing Kennedy Benjamin providing leadership and direction around the park.

Just before the break Suaras got them back into the contest with a convert try to draw level 7 all until halftime.

Intensity continued into the 2nd half that saw both teams chancing their arms using skill and speed in and around the park but to no avail.

With seconds remaining the Biala boys came up with an all or nothing play on the left edge, that eventually paid dividend when Jack Voku beating a couple of tired defenders to steak away to score the match winner.

Winning captain Sabati said it was not an easy road getting there but was very proud of the commitment of the boys putting in the hardwork, sacrifice and determination that has eventually paid off.

Junias also expressed what the win means to their families back in the village and the story behind Suaras.