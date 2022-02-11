SS League Cleared To Resume

NGCB are the major sponsor of the second tier competition labeled a development pathway programme for many untapped raw talents in National Capital District, Central and Gulf provinces.

The National Pandemic Controller, David Manning’s office has granted approval for the second tier competition to restart the sudden death play-offs next week.

It was advised that no spectators allowed and all SOP requirements to be imposed during the duration of the elimination, preliminaries and grand final.

SSL welcomes the positive news to resume the competition disrupted due to COVID-19 upsurge in the country that was unfortunate.

SSL chairman, Bagelo Solien this week advised four teams in the do-or-die, that is Funeral Home Laumas meet Isou Development while in the main fixture at 3pm CPG Central Dabaris Development take on Buria Reds.

He said the run sheet of the eliminations will be posted on the WhatsApp group for these teams to follow accordingly.

“The winners of Laumas/ Isou face off with Vipers Academy while Dabaris/ Reds go up against Moresby South Blacks in the preliminary finals on February 26.

These all sudden death playoffs and all the losers bow out and winners advance to the grand finals on March 05.

He added that these teams in the play-offs will be affected due to several of their players called up by Digicel Cup franchises and maybe not be allowed to play in the competition.

However, he has advised that if these occurs it’s good for the managers to inform the management of their status as soon possible to disallow complains and protests by opposing losing teams.

“We want to be fair to all the teams that are affected with player shortages due to franchises pre-season training into full swing.”