Rabbitohs v Sea Eagles: Tass, Havili come in; Taupau returns

The last time they locked horns it was the Rabbitohs ending Manly's 2021 season with a comprehensive 36-16 preliminary final victory but much has changed at Redfern since late September.

The departures of supercoach Wayne Bennett, premiership-winning halfback Adam Reynolds and rep centre Dane Gagai have taken some adjustment and Latrell Mitchell's injury has left them without their most dangerous attacking weapon.

The Sea Eagles are also making do without their own champion fullback in Tom Trbojevic and are coming off a rollercoaster round seven clash with Cronulla which saw them blown away in the first half before fighting back in the second term to restore respectability.

The Rundown

Team news

Rabbitohs: Hame Sele has been ruled out after copping a head knock against the Tigers so Trent Peoples comes onto the bench for his NRL debut. Latrell Mitchell's brother Shaquai remained in the squad after it was cut to 19 on Thursday and is closing in on a debut.

Taane Milne's suspension paves the way for Isaiah Tass to come into the centres for his second NRL game. Jacob Host is out with a shoulder injury so Siliva Havili joins the bench.

Sea Eagles: Josh Schuster remained in the 19-man squad on Thursday and is on track to play his first game of the season.

Martin Taupua (COVID protocols) and Sean Keppie (head knock) are the new props with Andrew Davey sidelined by a shoulder injury and Toafofoa Sipley reverting to the bench. Haumole Olakau'atu (suspension) and Taniela Paseka (knee) are out so Ben Trbojevic and Kurt de Luis come in. Ethan Bullemor moves from the bench to the starting side.

In the backline, Tolutau Koula comes into the starting side at centre with Morgan Harper left out.

Key match-up

Cody Walker v Kieran Foran: Two men who know what it takes to win big games and know how to seize the moment when it presents itself. Walker's partnership with youngster Lachlan Ilias is starting to gel and a breakout attacking night could be just around the corner. Foran is making the most of an injury-free run and has played a leading role in Manly's four victories this season. Both No.6s have the ability to bust the line from close range and to lift their team with an inspirational play.

Stat attack

Rival hookers Damien Cook and Lachlan Croker are among the NRL's most reliable defenders in the middle of the ruck. Cook has chalked up 342 tackles this season at 97.2% efficiency while Croker's tally stands at 288 tackles at 92.6% efficiency. In last week's narrow loss to the Tigers, Cook made an astonishing 63 tackles with just a single miss. Croker made 42 against the Sharks and missed only two.

